Govt of MP and Smile Train India sign MOU
Bhopal : Smile Train – an international children’s NGO and Rashtriya Bal...
Chief Secretary calls on by French Counsellor
Bhopal : Chief Secretary B.P. Singh was called on by the Culture and Cooperation...
Employees to be benefited by 7th Pay Commission
Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the employees will be benefited...
Online application can be given in revenue courts
Bhopal : Disputed partition, mutation, demarcation beside any other matter related...
Urban Bodies and Public Representatives Should Work together for Public Facilities
Bhopal : Minister for Urban Development and Housing Smt. Maya Singh has told urban...
7 percent DA approved for govt employees
Bhopal : Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister Shri...
15 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw
Agencies, Rajgarh Fifteen people, including five girl students of a private school,...
Urges people to participate in ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ programme
Bhopal : Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to participate with full...
Man held for stealing rice sack from BJP Gen Secy’s shop
Agencies, Indore A man has been arrested on the charge of stealing a rice sack from...
BJP emerges victorious in Nepanagar, retains seat
Agencies, Nepanagar BJP candidate Manju Dadu today defeated her nearest Congress...
Mulayam revokes expulsion of Akhilesh, Ram Gopal : family drama of SP ends
Agencies, Lucknow Ending around the 20 hour-long political instability in Uttar...
Gen Bipin Rawat takes charge as 27th Army Chief
Agencies, New Delhi Gen Bipin Rawat today took over the reins of 1 point 3 million-strong...
PM likely to address nation on New Year eve
Agencies, New Delhi As the deadline for depositing banned currency notes comes to...
PPA suspends CM, DCM
Agencies, Itanagar In a significant political development, the regional political...
Akhilesh-Mulayam feud reaches point of no return: split in SP seems imminent
Agencies, Lucknow Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar...
India, Vietnam ink pact on Atomic Energy, 3 other areas
Agencies, New Delhi India and Vietnam today signed four MoUs on cooperation in the...
Plane crashes in Colombia with 81 on board, including Brazilian footballers
Agencies, BOGOTA An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including Brazilian soccer team...
Karvan-e-Aman bus leaves for Kaman Post to cross over to PoK
Agencies, Srinagar The Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad,...
At least 40 killed in China construction accident
Agencies, BEIJING At least 40 people have died and others are still trapped after...
Powerful quake hits Japan, Fukushima residents urged to flee tsunami
Agencies, TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 hit northern Japan,...
India outplay England by 8 wickets in Mohali Test
Agencies, Mohali Functioning like a well-knit team India comprehensively defeated...
Hardik Pandya out for 6 weeks due to shoulder injury
Agencies, New Delhi All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for six weeks after...
Virat Kohli reaches career-best 4th spot in ICC Test batsmen rankings
Agencies, Dubai India Test skipper Virat Kohli today reached to a career-best...
India beats England by 246 runs, take 1-0 lead
Agencies, Visakhapatnam India rode on a superb bowling performance to beat England...
ATP confirm launch of Next Gen tournament in 2017
Agencies, London Milan will host a new men’s tournament showcasing the young guns...
No specific reason behind doing women-centric films : Rekha Rana
Agencies, Panaji Rekha Rana, lead actress of ‘Yahan Ameena Bikti Hai’...
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised
Agencies, Mumbai Veteran actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dilip Kumar was today...
It’s fascinating to work with Priyanka : Blaire Underwood
Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, who made her debut in Hollywood with the Television...
Yami thanks fans, tinsel town for their wishes on her birthday
Bollywood actor Yami Gautam today thanked her fans and well wishers for their wishes...
Dhyani Dave sought after as Bigg Boss recalls Priyanka Jagga
International chess master Dhyani Dave is being flattered on social media for analyzing...
BioAsia 2017 from Feb 6
Agencies, Hyderabad The three-day 14th edition of BioaAsia 2017 will be held here...
Sensex ends up by 195.64 pts
Agencies, Mumbai The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rose today by...
Sensex crashed by 668 pts during week
Agencies, Mumbai The equity market heavily down by 668.58 points or 2.49...
GST be made export friendly : EEPC India
Agencies, Kolkata In their pre-Budget memorandum to the Union Finance Ministry,...
Petrol, Diesel prices slashed by Rs 1.46 and Rs 1.53 per litre
Agencies, New Delhi Government controlled oil distribution companies today slashed...
Weather
-
Weather
Temperature : Day 29.4 Night 11.3 Sunrise 06:38 Sunset 17:37
