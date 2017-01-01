Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
1:59 pm - Sunday January 1, 2017
bpl3

Govt of MP and Smile Train India sign MOU

Bhopal : Smile Train – an international children’s NGO and Rashtriya Bal...

bpl4

Chief Secretary calls on by French Counsellor

Bhopal : Chief Secretary B.P. Singh was called on by the Culture and Cooperation...

shvraj

Employees to be benefited by 7th Pay Commission

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the employees will be benefited...

bpl2

Online application can be given in revenue courts

Bhopal : Disputed partition, mutation, demarcation beside any other matter related...

bpl1

Urban Bodies and Public Representatives Should Work together for Public Facilities

Bhopal : Minister for Urban Development and Housing Smt. Maya Singh has told urban...

shivraj

7 percent DA approved for govt employees

Bhopal : Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister Shri...

mp1

15 killed as bus hits auto-rickshaw

Agencies, Rajgarh Fifteen people, including five girl students of a private school,...

shivraj

Urges people to participate in ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ programme

Bhopal : Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to participate with full...

kailash

Man held for stealing rice sack from BJP Gen Secy’s shop

Agencies, Indore A man has been arrested on the charge of stealing a rice sack from...

manju_dadu

BJP emerges victorious in Nepanagar, retains seat

Agencies, Nepanagar BJP candidate Manju Dadu today defeated her nearest Congress...

akhilesh_mulayam

Mulayam revokes expulsion of Akhilesh, Ram Gopal : family drama of SP ends

Agencies, Lucknow Ending around the 20 hour-long political instability in Uttar...

army_chief

Gen Bipin Rawat takes charge as 27th Army Chief

Agencies, New Delhi Gen Bipin Rawat today took over the reins of 1 point 3 million-strong...

modi

PM likely to address nation on New Year eve

Agencies, New Delhi As the deadline for depositing banned currency notes comes to...

ppa

PPA suspends CM, DCM

Agencies, Itanagar In a significant political development, the regional political...

akhilesh_mulayam

Akhilesh-Mulayam feud reaches point of no return: split in SP seems imminent

Agencies, Lucknow Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar...

modi

India, Vietnam ink pact on Atomic Energy, 3 other areas

Agencies, New Delhi India and Vietnam today signed four MoUs on cooperation in the...

plane_crash

Plane crashes in Colombia with 81 on board, including Brazilian footballers

Agencies, BOGOTA An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including Brazilian soccer team...

bus

Karvan-e-Aman bus leaves for Kaman Post to cross over to PoK

Agencies, Srinagar The Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad,...

china

At least 40 killed in China construction accident

Agencies, BEIJING At least 40 people have died and others are still trapped after...

earthquake

Powerful quake hits Japan, Fukushima residents urged to flee tsunami

Agencies, TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.3 hit northern Japan,...

spo2

India outplay England by 8 wickets in Mohali Test

Agencies, Mohali Functioning like a well-knit team India comprehensively defeated...

hardik

Hardik Pandya out for 6 weeks due to shoulder injury

Agencies, New Delhi All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out for six weeks after...

virat kohli

Virat Kohli reaches career-best 4th spot in ICC Test batsmen rankings

  Agencies, Dubai India Test skipper Virat Kohli today reached to a career-best...

spo2

India beats England by 246 runs, take 1-0 lead

Agencies, Visakhapatnam India rode on a superb bowling performance to beat England...

spo1

ATP confirm launch of Next Gen tournament in 2017

Agencies, London Milan will host a new men’s tournament showcasing the young guns...

rekha

No specific reason behind doing women-centric films : Rekha Rana

Agencies, Panaji Rekha Rana, lead actress of ‘Yahan Ameena Bikti Hai’...

dileep-_kumar

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised

Agencies, Mumbai Veteran actor and Padma Vibhushan awardee Dilip Kumar was today...

priyanka

It’s fascinating to work with Priyanka : Blaire Underwood

Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra, who made her debut in Hollywood with the Television...

yami1

Yami thanks fans, tinsel town for their wishes on her birthday

Bollywood actor Yami Gautam today thanked her fans and well wishers for their wishes...

dhyani

Dhyani Dave sought after as Bigg Boss recalls Priyanka Jagga

International chess master Dhyani Dave is being flattered on social media for analyzing...

bioasia

BioAsia 2017 from Feb 6

Agencies, Hyderabad The three-day 14th edition of BioaAsia 2017 will be held here...

Sensex

Sensex ends up by 195.64 pts

Agencies, Mumbai The benchmark index of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rose today by...

06sensex

Sensex crashed by 668 pts during week

  Agencies, Mumbai The equity market heavily down by 668.58 points or 2.49...

gst

GST be made export friendly : EEPC India

Agencies, Kolkata In their pre-Budget memorandum to the Union Finance Ministry,...

15petrol

Petrol, Diesel prices slashed by Rs 1.46 and Rs 1.53 per litre

Agencies, New Delhi Government controlled oil distribution companies today slashed...

Madhya Pradesh

Nation

Weather

Editorial

Sports

Entertainment

