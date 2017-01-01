Bhopal : Minister for Urban Development and Housing Smt. Maya Singh has told urban...

Bhopal : Disputed partition, mutation, demarcation beside any other matter related...

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the employees will be benefited...

Bhopal : Chief Secretary B.P. Singh was called on by the Culture and Cooperation...

Bhopal : Smile Train – an international children’s NGO and Rashtriya Bal...

Agencies, Indore A man has been arrested on the charge of stealing a rice sack from...

Bhopal : Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged people to participate with full...

Agencies, Rajgarh Fifteen people, including five girl students of a private school,...

Bhopal : Cabinet meeting held under the Chairmanship of the Chief Minister Shri...

Agencies, Lucknow Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son and Uttar...

Agencies, Itanagar In a significant political development, the regional political...

Agencies, New Delhi As the deadline for depositing banned currency notes comes to...

Agencies, New Delhi Gen Bipin Rawat today took over the reins of 1 point 3 million-strong...

Agencies, Lucknow Ending around the 20 hour-long political instability in Uttar...

India, Vietnam ink pact on Atomic Energy, 3 other areas Agencies, New Delhi India and Vietnam today signed four MoUs on cooperation in the...

Plane crashes in Colombia with 81 on board, including Brazilian footballers Agencies, BOGOTA An aircraft with 81 people aboard, including Brazilian soccer team...

Karvan-e-Aman bus leaves for Kaman Post to cross over to PoK Agencies, Srinagar The Karvan-e-Aman bus, operating between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad,...

At least 40 killed in China construction accident Agencies, BEIJING At least 40 people have died and others are still trapped after...