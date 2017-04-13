Bhopal : Madhya Pradesh has secured the top position at national level in the year...

Bhopal : Hindi is widely used national language. As the country is moving on the...

Bhopal : Aakansha murder accused Udayan Das is lodged at Govindpura police station....

Bhopal : A youth was murdered in a moving low-floor bus with sharp-edged weapons...

Bhopal : All religions teach us to co-exist with love, compassion, mutual harmony...

Indore : Income Tax sleuths from Rajasthan and Indore today conducted raids on three...

Agencies, Bhopal Minister for Commerce-Industry, Employment, Mineral Resources and...

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that every poor family in the...

Dhar : ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ Seva Yatra on its 72nd day entered village Kawda...

Agencies, Lucknow Yogi Adityanath, BJP Gorakhpur MP, today took over as the 32nd...

Agencies, Rajgir President Pranab Mukherjee today emphasised the need for following...

Agencies, Lucknow On second day after assuming office, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister...

Agencies, New Delhi The Cabinet today gave its approval to four supporting GST legislations...

Agencies, New Delhi India and Australia today inked six pacts, including one to...

Agencies, Undated A 6 point 3 magnitude earthquake struck off the Arabian Sea coast...

Agencies, Beirut Militants attacked two Syrian security offices in the western city...

Agencies, New Delhi Indian Commissioner to the Permanent Indus Commission cond half...

Agencies, New Delhi India and Australia today inked six pacts, including one to...

Agencies, Libreville The African Nations Cup in Gabon will be remembered for delivering...

Agencies, Leicester Champions Leicester will be relegated from the Premier League...

Agencies, Thane The prize money for the seventh Senior National Level Body Building...

Agencies, Pune Australia registered a historic win after thrashing hosts India by...

‘Raees’ releases in Egypt and Jordan today After enthralling audiences in India and several countries across the world, the...

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ to release on Jun 2 After wowing cinegoers with ‘Jolly LLB 2’, superstar Akshay Kumar will...

Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films releases Sumit Arora’s latest short film ‘White Shirt’ Mumbai, After the phenomenal success of several short films, the Royal Stag Barrel...

Kareena Kapoor Khan shimmers in gold at LFW grand finale Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was the showstopper for Anita Dongre, looked stunning...