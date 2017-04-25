YRF releases new song of ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’

Agencies, New Delhi

After the popularity of ‘Ye Jawaani Teri’, Yashraj films have released a new song from its forthcoming Parineeti Chopra-Ayushmann Khurana starrer ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’.

The new song titled ‘Afeemi’ salutes the Intoxicating effects of love, the director of the film Akshay Roy said. ‘Afeemi’, the latest song from Yash Raj Films’ ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ encapsulates the classic, evergreen aspect of falling in love which is intoxicating, heady and ensnaring.

This is one hangover, that of heady intense love that no one wants to get rid of! Parineeti Chopra as Bindu and Ayushmann Khurrana as Abhimanyu find their romance bloom in the city of Mumbai as this mellifluous number plays out. For Kolkata kids who jived to the carefree ‘Ye Jawaani Teri’ as college came to a close, the scene now shifts to Mumbai where both Abhimanyu and Bindu are trying to set themselves up professionally.

In the backdrop of this busy, bustling city, Bindu focuses on her dream of becoming a singer, and Abhimanyu find the headiness of love in everyday moments. Beyond grandeur and largesse, ‘Afeemi’ captures that extra special feeling of doing small things together, of sharing little moments everyday which is very easy to relate to. Be it a walk on Marine drive, or dancing in the rain, or lazing around in bed on a weekend, Afeemi celebrates love in the simple, everyday moments of life.

To build on the romance of Bindu and Abhimanyu, director Akshay Roy drew on his own experiences of Mumbai. Talking about the new song, he said, ‘In Afeemi, Abhi and Bindu find love amidst the simpler pleasures of life. Coming to Mumbai with a bunch of friends, years ago, trying to make something of our lives in this bustling city, for us it was always about those smaller joys – our first apartments, coffee shops, Carter road, long chats into the night about our ‘auditions’ of the day.

In Afeemi, I’ve tried to show Abhi and Bindu’s journey through that ‘outsider’ lens. It’s something that I’m sure will be relatable for many.’ A heartfelt story that encompasses the stories of its protagonists over three decades, ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ presented it’s trailer innovatively- divided up in five chapters over time. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, Afeemi is sung by Jigar Saraiya and Sana Moidutty. Kausar Munir has composed the lyrics. ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ will release on May 12 across India and worldwide.