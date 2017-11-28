Youth stabbed during students council poll

Staff Reporter, Indore

During the student union elections, an incident of stabbing has emerged. The incident took place outside a private college located in the police station area. According to the students during the election, a group attacked another, in which one was injured.

According to the police, it has nothing to do with the election. This fight was a result of mutual dispute between two boys. On Monday afternoon, two groups of students started fighting outside the campus of Jagdalay College Jawra compound, suddenly a boy took out the knife in the middle of the fight.

One student was stabbed while three of them suffered from minor injuries. When the police reached the hospital with these injured students, some people said that this fight took place due to Student Union elections.

But when the police interrogated with them, they came to know that two of them weren’t college students. One boy was a student of class 10 and the other lived near the college.

TI Manju Yadav said that the fight had started because of mutual dispute between two friends. The case has been registered after the medical of the victim and on the basis of his complaint. Action will be taken in the matter soon.