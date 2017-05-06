Yogi takes up broom on cleanliness drive in UP

Agencies, Lucknow

Without wasting time and making an effort to seek public support for ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today took a broom along with State ministers to lead a cleanliness drive here at Balu Adda Malin Basti.

Yesterday Yogi had announced that he would visit several places in the State to launch the Swachhata Abhiyan (Cleanliness Drive). In this effort, State Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna joined him in Lucknow. Mr Yogi is expected to visit Agra tomorrow in this regard.

The Chief Minister interacted with the local people and asked them to keep their surroundings clean. “You should keep their surroundings clean and make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swacch Bharat Mission a success,” he said during his hour-long Mission Cleanliness. Due to the presence of CM and his ministers, people of the locality, which is on the banks of Gomti river, too joined the Cleanliness Drive.

The UP Government has already promised to make the State open defecation free (ODF) by 2018. The CM also directed the officials present to ensure that polythene was banned and that the municipal corporations ensured that their wards were clean. State Urban Development Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna told reporters that the move would create awareness among the people. “When CM himself is taking pain in the Cleanliness Drive, then how can a city be dirty,” he questioned.

The Union Urban Development Ministry on Thursday last had announced the results of Swachh Survekshan, which showed Indore in Madhya Pradesh as the cleanest city in the country and Gonda in Uttar Pradesh as the dirtiest.

PM Narendra Modi’s constituency Varanasi was ranked at 32nd place while Lucknow was in the 269th spot. In order to create a healthy competition between cities for improving cleanliness standards, the Ministry of Urban Development started the “Swachh Survekshan” survey, ranking of cities on cleanliness and other aspects of urban sanitation.

Yesterday, during a joint press conference of Yogi and Union Housing Minister Venkaiah Naidu, the Centre and the State had expressed their commitment to make the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi a big success in UP.