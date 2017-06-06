Yogi seeks clarifications from DMs, SSPs of 10 districts for failing to redress people’s complaints

Agencies, Lucknow:

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh today sought clarifications from 10 District Magistrates and 10 Senior Superintendent of Police for failing in timely redress of people’s complaints. Surprisingly, DMs and SSPs of Lucknow and Gorakhpur have failed in the CM’s test. “UP government is serious in expediting the people’s complaints and stern action would be taken against the officials who ignore the government’s priority,” the Chief Minister said in his statement here. The Chief Minister has asked Chief Secretary Rahul Bhatnagar to seek clarification from the district officials concerned and take action as per the norms. The districts where the district magistrates had been taken task for are Lucknow, Hardoi, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Kanpur city, Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Sitapur, Agra, Jaunpur and Lakhimpur Kheri. While the SSPs are of Lucknow, Hardoi, Gorakhpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Bahriach, Jaunpur, Allahabad, Ferozabad and Mainpuri.