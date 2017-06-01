Yogi in Ayodhya : Pitches for grand Ram Temple

Agencies, Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya to have darshan of Ram Lalla, a day after a Special CBI Court framed criminal conspiracy charges against top BJP leaders in the December 6, 1992, Babri Mosque demolition case. He declared that an ‘aarti’ will be held at Saryu river on the lines of ‘Ganga arti’ in Varanasi.

Yogi also raked up the issue of early construction of a grand Ram Temple through an amicable way and even said that now Muslims, too, have starting giving their support for it. ‘Saryu is as important and as pious as Ganga so an arti should be conducted at the Ghats on every evening like Ganga arti of Varanasi.

Besides, Saryu mahotsava should be organised every year,’ Yogi said during his maiden visit to Ayodhya after assuming charge. He worshipped Saryu river at ‘Ram ki Pedi’ and offered milk. The Chief Minister said that due to the step motherly treatment of the previous Samajwadi and Bahujan Samaj Party governments, Ayodhya and Saryu have not got the respect they deserve because of their historical and religious importance.

“We want to establish Ayodhya on the world map and for this my Government will not only improve infrastructure but also re-start the tradition of this region. In Kashi people say `Har Har Mahdev’, in Mathura pilgrims say Radhe Radhe. Similarly, once you enter Faizabad and Ayodhya you can hear people saying Jai Sri Ram because Ram is the soul of this twin city,’ Yogi said.

Asking authorities to improve the Ghats and other infrastructure at the Saryu banks, the Chief Minister allocated Rs 350 crore for development of Ayodhya and an additional Rs 50 crore to improve the condition of roads in the holy city.

The Power corporation was asked to install LED bulbs as street lights. The CM asked irrigation department to install STP so that effluent municipal and industrial waste does not go directly into the river. ‘We are committed for development of Faizabad-Ayodhya. The first step we have taken by declaring this twin city as Municipal Corporation.