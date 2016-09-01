Yogeshwar unlikely to collect upgraded medal

Agencies, New Delhi

Indian grappler Yogeshwar Dutt will not collect the upgraded silver medal from London Olympics even if the United World Wrestling (UWW) makes an official confirmation about it. Yogeshwar today took to micro-blogging website Twitter and said, “Besik Kudukhov was a magnificent wrestler.

His dope test returning positive after his death is very sad.” “If possible he must be allowed to keep the medal. It will keep his family’s honour intact. For me humanity is above everything else,” he added. Notably, Olympic medallist Kudukhov, who had died in a car accident in 2013, failed a doping test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and so, Yogeshwar’s bronze medal, which he clinched in the men’s 60kg freestyle wrestling in 2012 Olympics, will now be upgraded to silver. However, the UWW is yet to make an official announcement and will give in writing to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) about the development.

Yesterday, the Haryana grappler after knowing about the medal upgradation dedicated his silver to the country saying, “I got to know this morning (Monday) that my bronze medal is getting upgraded to silver medal. I dedicate this medal to all my countrymen also.”