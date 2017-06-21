Yoga’s importance is like “salt in life” : PM Modi

Agencies, Lucknow

Yoga has same importance as “salt” has in life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here today and maintained that yoga can act as a great unifying factor and has lately given a boost to India’s global reach too.

Yoga has gained popularity among various countries across the globe, he said.

“It is due to yoga the world has started getting associated with India in a new manner and with renewed respect and enthusiasm,” Mr Modi said while beginning the third edition of the International Day for Yoga.

“Today, yoga has become a part of so many lives.

Yoga’s popularity outside India is high and has connected the world with India,” he said.