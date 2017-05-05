Yashraj films release new song for ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ about ‘living in the moment’

Agencies, New Delhi

Yashraj films have release a new song for their forthcoming Ayushmann Khurana Parineeti Chopra starrer ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ that talks the sentiment of ‘living in the moment’.

Yash Raj Films’ ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ has presented facets of a journey over three decades with each chapter and song.

The latest song from this film ‘Khol De Baahein’ now brings Bindu’s philosophy of life to the fore.

This gentle number begins with Bengali lyrics interspersed with Hindi.

In its smooth mix of both languages by Kausar Munir along with Rana Mazumder, the song encapsulates Bindu’s experiences — that range from college in Kolkata to work in Mumbai.

The song focuses on Parineeti Chopra as Bindu narrating bliss in freely seeking one’s aspirations and enjoying every moment of life, as it happens.

Sung by Monali Thakur, this gentle melody leaves one introspecting, and thinking about what it says.

‘Meri Pyaari Bindu’ releases on May 12 across India and worldwide.