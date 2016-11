Bollywood actor Yami Gautam today thanked her fans and well wishers for their wishes to her on her birthday yesterday.

‘Read every bday wish yesterday.. big hug to each one of you for making the day so special with nothing but just love & loads & loads of love,’Yami said in a tweet.

Yami, who celebrated her birthday yesterday, was greeted by her fans and well wishers. Among those who wished her on her birthday was her ‘Kaabil’ co-star and Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan.