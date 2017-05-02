Yami heads to her heritage home

Yami is glad that she will be spending her summer at her new Heritage home. She purchased a heritage property last year in Himachal. A 100-year-old heritage home set on a 25-acre plot, some distance from Mandi, it is a dream come true for the actress. There were some renovations that were to be done to the newly purchased home, and Yami started the work as soon as she bought the house.

Due to her hectic work schedule with the lately released Kaabil and now with Sarkar 3, it was not possible for her to visit the place, though her parents had been to the house a couple of times earlier. Now Yami is planning to take a mini-vacation from her work and spend some time at the Heritage property she bought.

Yami wants her family to accompany her for the holidays. It will be a perfect trip for Yami in this soaring heat and to take a mini break of sorts. What could be a better place than visiting the house she has taken. This house has been more of an emotional connect for the actress than just a property investment.

The actress would go and visit her Nani’s place near Shimla during summers even though she grew up at Chandigarh. Some of the actress’s most fond memories are rooted there. Tagging it as her dream home, it was the actress parents who had spotted it and alerted Yami.

In fact, Yami is also excited about the fact that the house comes attached with an agricultural land where they have been growing vegetables and fruits for decades. She intends to continue with the organic farming soon! Yami will be next seen in an intense role in Ram Gopal Verma’s Sarkar 3 with Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff, Amit Sadh, which will release on 12th May.