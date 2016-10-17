Yami Gautam to star in ‘Sarkar 3’

After bagging a role opposite Hirithik Roshan in Sanjay Gupta’s ‘Kaabil’, Bollywood actor Yami Gautam will now rub shoulders with superstar Amitabh Bachchan in the third instalment of the ‘Sarkar’ series.

Yami has bagged a key role in ‘Sankar 3’, starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Talking about her role in the film, Yami said,’’this would be my first sequel project making it very special for me. My character in the film allows me to offer something very new to the audience. I am very excited to kick start the shoot of the film!”

According to sources, Yami plays an intense character of a woman who is out to seek revenge from the character played by Mr Bachchan.

The first installment of the movie featured Katrina Kaif in the female lead, while the sequel ‘Sarkar Raj’ featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the female lead role.

This is the second big project bagged by Yami, who made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Vicky Donor’.