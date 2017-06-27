Yami celebrates 11 years of Krrish, is Krrish 4 on her cards ?

One of the most successful or probably the most successful superhero in the history of Indian cinema, achieved a milestone of 11 years recently. While the superhero himself, Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to celebrate the achievement, he also hinted a possibility of another film of the franchise with his tweet saying, ‘the ongoing journey’.

Not only the actor but also his former co-star Yami Gautam took to Twitter to appreciate the film. She applauded the superhero film saying, “D one dat gives us hope n courage A #Krrish in each one of us! Thank u fr giving us dis larger dan life superhero @iHrithik @RakeshRoshan_N” It is interesting to acknowledge that Yami tweeted for the superhero flick after having been speculated to be featuring in the next film of the franchise. Her reply gives room for the speculations to rise yet again.