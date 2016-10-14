WPI inflation dips to 3.57% in Sep

Agencies, New Delhi

Inflation-based on wholesale price index (WPI) eased to 3 point 57 per cent in September, 2016 against 3 point 74 per cent a month ago period.

The inflation for the same month last year was recorded at negative 4.59 per cent, an official data showed today.

The build up inflation rate recorded so far at 4.28 per cent against 0.23 per cent a year ago period. However, food articles inflation last month increased by 5.75 per cent on year-on-year (YoY) basis. On a sequential basis, it was lower than August’s 8.23 per cent rise.