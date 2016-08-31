Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
World Bank issues SDR bonds in China at 0.49 pct yield

August 31, 2016 3:27 pm

Agencies, Hong King

The World Bank sold its first batch of Special Drawing Right-denominated bonds in China’s interbank market on Wednesday at 0.49 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal told IFR, a publication of Thomson Reuters.

The World Bank had set the guidance for the bonds, to be settled in yuan, at 0.4-0.7 percent.

ICBC, China Construction Bank, China Development Bank and HSBC (China) are the lead underwriters of the bond.

The global lender has approval from the People’s Bank of China for a 2 billion SDR programme.

