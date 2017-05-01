Workers feted on eve of May Day

Bhopal : Bhartiya Janata Party Alpsankhyak Morcha workers felicitated workers on the eve of May Day at Shahr Qazi Marhoom Wajdiul Husseini Chowk.

They were led by Morcha former district president Abdul Salim and district president MS Jafri. Especially present on the occasion were BJP leader Shafeeq Ahmad, Morcha district vice president Mohammad Irshad, Haji Babu Bhai, Aslam Iliyaz, Lalu Bhai, Amjad Hafiz and others.

Workers’ meet at BHEL Foundry gate

A meeting of the workers will be organized at BHEL Foundry gate on May Day under the aegis of BHEL Karmchari evam Theka Shramik Sanyukta Morcha.

The meeting will be addressed by Morcha’s chief patron and former chief minister Babulal Gaur and patron Krishna Gaur. Morcha president Barelal Ahirwar said agitation will be launched if the contract workers, working for the last 25 years are removed.