Work for upgradation and upliftment with embracing cooperative

Bhopal : Minister of state for cooperatives (independent charge) Vishwas Sarang said that it is needed for the progress of the society and the country that people working the in cooperatives sector should embrace it and should work for upgradation and upliftment with devotion.

Sarang was addressing a state level seminar on ‘Development of Values for Good Governance and Leadership through Cooperatives’ on the conclusion of 63rd All India Cooperatives Week. State Cooperatives Bank (Apex Bank) has organised the seminar. Minister of state Sarang said that the words mentions are inherited in the persons.

Whether it is cooperatives, good governance or values or leadership. He said what is needed to identify them and incorporate in daily life, then we can change our entire system. He said there is need of change in our mindset. He said that solid steps were taken in last 11 years for strengthening cooperatives. Mentoring officers have been deputed to improve banking system and it yielded better results. Total 272 points, coming out of ‘Sahkari Manthan’, are being executed for giving new direction to cooperatives.

Sarang said, it is responsibility of people working in cooperatives sector that they should contribute with honesty to strengthen it. Chairman of Senior Citizen Welfare Commission VG Dharmakari said holding cooperatives week should not be a mere formality. Feeling to serve and sensitivity are required while working in cooperatives. He said that basic structure of cooperatives should not get damaged. We should be vigilant in this regard. Director of Cooperative Management Institute AK Ashthana said we should move forward considering the challenges in the cooperatives sector.

Retired additional commissioner PD Mishra said that people working in cooperatives should be transparent with clarity in administration and be accountable. Cooperatives expert LD Pandit also addressed the programme. Minister of state Sarang launched Apex Bank’s website in new format in the seminar. He released two guide books on recovery management training published by State Cooperatives Federation. Deputy Secretary, cooperatives and administrator Apex Bank Prakash Khare shed light on objectives of the seminar. In-charge managing director, Apex Bank, Pradip Nikhra proposed the vote of thanks.