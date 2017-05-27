‘Wonder Woman’ UK premiere cancelled after Manchester bombings

The makers of upcoming movie ‘Wonder Woman’ movie have cancelled the London premiere of the film the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. announced the news yesterday, ahead of the previously scheduled May 31 red carpet.

The studio issued a press statement, which read, “Our thoughts are with those affected by the recent tragedy in the U.K.” Adding, “In light of the current situation, we will not be proceeding with our plans for the ‘Wonder Woman’ premiere and junket activities in London.”

This decision comes after British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the terrorism threat level from “severe” to “critical”. All the members of the movie including Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright and director Patty Jenkins were all scheduled to attend the European premiere. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 1 in the UK and on June 2 in the US.