‘Wonder Woman’ star Gal Gadot admits she nearly quit acting

Hollywood actress Gal Gadot, who soared to international recognition after playing the iconic comic book character Wonder Woman on the big screen, has shockingly revealed that she nearly quit acting before bagging the superhero movie.

While giving an interview to agency, Gadot admitted that she thought about packing up her belongings in Los Angeles to head back home to her native Israel. Gadot noted, “Before I got Wonder Woman, I was thinking about never coming back to Los Angeles, [I thought I’d] stay in Israel, work as an actress here and there, go back to university and do something else.

Because there had been so many ‘no’s. You go to the audition and you have a callback, then another callback and then a camera set-up, and people are telling you your life will change if you get this part. And then you don’t get it. I reached a place where I didn’t want to do that anymore.” Adding, “My husband has a lot of work in Tel Aviv, and we had a daughter, so taking them to LA to fish for work put a lot of pressure on me.

I was like, ‘Why am I doing this?’ Hearing no, over and over, I was thinking, ‘What am I good for?’ And that’s when I got Wonder Woman.” The ‘Keeping Up with the Jones’ star also admitted her relief at her law career not panning out the way she had intended it to.

“You convince yourself to do these things. ‘I’ll be a lawyer so I can make peace and people will be able to reach agreements.’ Whereas, in real life, lawyers deal with conflict non-stop. Conflicts are not good for me.

I’m all about harmony and Zen. So I’m happy it didn’t work out. I would be the sh*ttiest lawyer,” noted Gadot. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Gal Gadot will be next seen in ‘Justice League’ alongside Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher and Henry Cavill. The flick is slated to release on November 17.