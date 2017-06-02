Women’s hockey team heads to Shillaroo

Agencies, New Delhi

The Indian squad heads to SAI centre in Shillaroo for a 24-day camp starting June 1 ahead of preparations for the semi-final of Women’s Hockey World League slated to begin in Johannesburg next month.

The camp will feature all 33 core probable women which includes fresh faces who have been selected based on their performance at the recently-concluded Hockey India 7th Senior Women National Hockey Championship 2017.

Swati from Hockey Madhya Pradesh joins Savita and Rajani Etimarpu in goalkeeping, while Navdeep Kaur, Hlunte Lalhlunmawii of Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Ritu of Hockey Haryana and Jyoti Dahiya of Association of Indian Universities will join defenders Deep Grace Ekka, P Sushila Chanu, Sunita Lakra, Gurjit Kaur, Rashmita Minz and Nikki Pradhan. Karishma Yadav of Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Nilanjali Rai of Hockey Madhya Pradesh, K Ngaihpari of Hockey Mizoram and Neha of Railway Sports Promotion Board will be the new inclusions among the existing midfielders that includes Ritu Rani, Monika, Namita Toppo, Udita, Lilima Minz and Renuka Yadav. The 10-member forward line at the camp will have Rani, Navjot Kaur, Sonika, Preeti Dubey, Poonam Rani, Vandana Katariya, Anupa Barla, Reena Khokhar, Jyoti Gupta and Navneet Kaur. India is grouped in Pool B along with US, South Africa, Chile and Argentina. Pool A features England, Germany, Japan, Poland and Ireland.