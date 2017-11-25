Women empowerment owes its origin to Gita: Kovind

Kurukshetra,

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday gave a new definition to women empowerment, by dating back its history to the times of great epic ‘Mahabharata’.

Inaugurating the International Gita Mahotsav 2017, in this religious town of Haryana,Mr Kovind said the great poet Ved Vyas used feminine gender for the most important chapter of Mahabharat, Gita, emphasising the power of a mother, or rather, power of women, which in modern times, is known as Women Empowerment.

The President said Gita, a 700 verse Hindu scripture in Sanskrit, which is a dialogue between Pandava prince Arjuna and his guide and charioteer Lord Krishna, teaches the two basic principles of humanity – ethics and justice.

Those who practice these two principles, live a fulfilling and satisfactory life, he added.Talking about Haryana, Mr Kovind said the great land has produced magnificent girls, who have done both the state, as well as the country proud.

The President gave example of Sushma Swaraj, who became a Minister at a young age of 25 and is serving the country as External Affairs Minister.He further took names of astronaut Kalpana Chawla, Phogat sisters and Parineeti Chopra, who, he said, took the world in their stride by their sheer talent and encouragement of their folks and countrymen.

‘I would also like to talk about Jhajjar girl Manushi Chillar, who was recently crowned Miss India 2017. This daughter of Haryana mentioned the sacrifice of her mother and all mothers of the country, calling Motherhood the ‘best profession’ in the world.

Mr Kovind praised the efforts of Haryana government in encouragement given to girls, pointing out that the sex ratio, which was 830 girls to 1000 boys in 2011, increased to 937 girls in January, 2015, after the launch of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ launched in 2015.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal, Haryana Health Minister Ram Vilas Sharma, Governor of Himachal Pradesh Acharya Devvrat, Haryana Governor Kaptan Singh Solanki, Geeta Manishi Swami Gyananand, Dr David Frawley from the American Institute of Vedic Studies, Swami Paramatmananda Saraswati from Gujarat and BJP MLA Subhash Sudha were present on the occasion,