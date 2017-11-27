Woman raped in Amarkantak Exp, accused nabbed

Chronicle Reporter, Bhopal

A woman was sexually assaulted in a running train at the point of blade. The incident took place between Budhni and Obaidullaganj stations at about 9.30 pm Saturday. Accused Jitu Malviya is a resident of Bhopal.

He allegedly threatened the woman with a blade and raped her in the toilet of the Amarkantak Express. According to the GRP Habibganj, the woman lives along with her husband in Budhni.

She and her husband sell popcorn and other items on train. The 23-year-old woman reached the S1 coach of the train while selling popcorn. The woman went to the toilet between Budhni and Obaidullaganj stations. The accused barged in the toilet, threatened and raped her. Later, the woman informed the police.

The FIR was first registered in Budhni police station. Subsequently, the FIR was sent to the GRP Habibganj. After recording the statements, the police have begun investigation in this case. Late in the night police arrested the accused from near Hoshangabad.

Cop seriously hurt trying to board running train

There was turmoil at the Bhopal railway station when a police constable got stuck between train and platform while trying to board a running train. The cop suffered serious injuries on head and spine.

According to the information received from the GRP, Ramesh Bansal, 28, son of Satyendra Bansal, hails from Rewa. He is posted at police headquarters. On Sunday morning he was leaving for Vidisha for some personal work. At about 9.30 am Jhelum Express was arriving at Bhopal Station.

Ramesh Bansal tried to board the running train. He fell between the train and the platform. People raised an alarm. Cops arrived immediately and the injured constable was rushed to Hamidia Hospital where his condition is reported to be critical.

Earlier in the morning there were rumors that the constable had been pushed by someone. However SP (Railways) said the CCTV footages have revealed that the constable tried to board the running train due to which he fell down.

Staff nurse molested, case registered

Under Bajaria police station a staff nurse was molested. Police have registered a case. Police said the 30-year-old woman works as nurse at JP Hospital. Railway employee Dilip Sharma lives near her house.

Dilip had divorced his wife two years back and now wanted to marry the woman. So he developed closeness with the woman’s family members and they also agreed to marry off their daughter with him. Meanwhile the woman learnt that Dilip had married earlier and was a divorcee.

After this she refused talking with her. On Saturday afternoon, he barged into her house and molested her. He was so upset that he even assaulted the woman. The victim reached the police station with family members but the case was not registered for hours.

Finally the case was registered after the intervention of senior police officials. Bajaria police said the accused would