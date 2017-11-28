Woman attacked with blade in MP Nagar

Chronicle Reporter, Bhopal

A woman was attacked with blade on Sunday evening in MP Nagar area. According to the information received from MP Nagar police, Sushila Vishwakarma, 35, resides at Maratha Mohalla, Bhim Nagar.

She works as cook at Sudarshan Hotel. She also cooks food at the house of a madam near GK Palace. On Sunday evening she was returning to her home after cooking food at madam’s house.

She had reached near Smriti Star Hotel in Zone-2 MP Nagar, when some masked miscreants on a black bike attacked her with a blade from behind. They hit her on the face due to which the woman started bleeding profusely.

After the attack, the accused fled from the spot. The woman lay on the road for a long time. Then she called her hotel’s co-worker Jitendra who got her admitted in a private hospital for treatment.

The woman said no one rescued or helped her. She lay bleeding but people kept watching her from distance. She said no policeman was around. Later the woman and her family members lodged a complaint at the MP Nagar police station.

Teenager crushed to death Under Khajuri police station

A 14-year-old boy was crushed to death by a speedily driven Swift car. The boy died on the spot. Police have registered a case.

Khajuri police said Faizan, 14, son of Rafeeq, lives in village Kolukhedi. On Sunday evening, he went to the field along with his father. At about 5 pm, he was crossing the Bhopal-Indore highway on way to his home. A speedily driven Swift car coming from Bhopal hit him.The boy died on the spot.

Woman ASI seeks justice from CM, home minister

A woman police ASI has complained against her departmental officials. She said after posting with PHQ, she came in contact with sub inspector Kashiram, who married her deceitfully on May 3 2014.

There were differences between them after the marriage and the woman got a complaint registered against Kashiram at Jehangirabad police station on July 7 2015.

The victim said no action has been taken on her complaint as the SI’s brother-in-law is an SP level officer in Chambal. She has now sought justice from CM, home minister and DGP. Home Minister Bhupendra Singh said he would get the matter investigated and action would be taken.