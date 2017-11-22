Woman accuses cop of sexual abuse, creates ruckus at PHQ

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

A woman created ruckus on the premises of the police headquarters (PHQ) on Tuesday, when she accused a police officials of sexually abusing her and demanded action against him.

There was another woman also who made similar allegation against a police officer. As a result, there was chaotic scene on the PHQ premises. Ironically Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was taking a meeting of officers on law and order, especially, crime against women, and was asking them to be sensitive to complaints.

But to the embarrassment of the officials, a woman entered the premises and wanted to narrate her story that how a DSP level officer sexually exploited her. The officer, who was earlier posted as Town Inspector in Bhopal, is now a City Superintendent of Police (CSP) in Indore.

She alleged that he had a relationship with her for long and he made false promises. The son’s name in school record also mentions the officer as his father. However the woman was not allowed to get inside the main building.

Finally, she was taken away and made to leave the PHQ premises. While the officers were trying to diffuse the situation, CM was taking officers to task inside.

Regarding the woman’s complaint against DSP, he said that he meets anyone and in this case the Home Minister would look into it. DIG Santosh Kumar Singh said that the woman had made the complaint a fortnight ago and it was being looked into.