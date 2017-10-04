Winning 10 concurrent national awards is a big achievement: Chouhan

Bhopal : Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism Surendra Patwa entrusted 10 national awards won by the Tourism Department to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Cabinet meeting. It was informed that the Cabinet meeting to be held on coming October 25, will be organized at the newly developed resort Sailani near Omkareshwar.

After the Cabinet meeting, CM Chouhan met and held a discussion with the tourism team and congratulated them for their remarkable achievement. CM Chouhan said that the tourism team is doing a good job. Winning 10 concurrent national awards is a big achievement.

The place of tourism in the development of the state is important as it is a medium of employment generation. He told to conduct tourism activities on a wide scale during ‘Tourism Fest’ from October 6. He said that work should be undertaken with full enthusiasm and passion.

Tourism Secretary Hariranjan Rao told that the state-level award ceremony will be held at Hanuvantiya Tourism Centre on coming October 15. He told that Madhya Pradesh bagged 10 concurrent national awards on World Tourism Day. ‘Jal-Mahotsav Hanuvantiya’ organized in Madhya Pradesh bagged the Most Innovative Tourist Product while the Hall of Fame Best State for Adventure Tourism National Award was bagged by Madhya Pradesh Tourism during the National Award Distribution ceremony.

Other national awards received by Madhya Pradesh include ‘Best Heritage City’ award to Chanderi, ‘Civic Management of Tourist Destination of India’ to Khargone, ‘Tourist-friendly Railway Station’ award to Ujjain Railway Station and Excellence in Publishing’ National award was bagged by English Coffee Table Book. Similarly, film promotion policy national award in the Best Film Promotion Friendly State/Union Territory was bagged by Madhya Pradesh Tourism.

The national award of Excellence in Publishing in Hindi was bagged by Hindi Brochure published by Madhya Pradesh Tourism in Simhastha 2016. Best Wildlife Guide national award was bagged by Saib Khan of Pachmarhi. Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Tourism Surendra Patwa, Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Tapan Bhoumik, Managing Director of Tourism Corporation Smt. Chavi Bharadwaj, Additional Managing Director Dr. Shrikant Pandey and officers of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board and Corporation were present on the occasion.