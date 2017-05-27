Will try to deliver our best, says Lalruatthara and Mawia

Agencies, New Delhi

Lalruatthara and Laldanmawia Ralte, the two newcomers summoned by National Coach Stephen Constantine at the training camp ahead of the forthcoming Asian Cup Qualifier, today said that they will try to deliver their best if given a chance in the national squad.

The National Team is presently preparing for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifier against Kyrgyz Republic in Bengaluru and the duo expressed happines on being called at the national camp. “It took some time to sink in. It was hard to believe. India is such a vast Country.

There are so many players playing and we were one of them who had been asked to report to the Camp. It was an unique feeling – a moment of pride,” said the duo. They however, were not much willing to speculate whether they would be able to secure a berth in the final 23 and said,”That is the decision of the Coach.