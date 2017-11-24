Will not allow ‘Padmavati’ to release in Gujarat: Rupani

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said today that his government would not allow the release of Bollywood movie “Padmavati” in the state as it hurts sentiments of the Rajput community.

“There are issues with the film, our sympathy is with those who are protesting against it and that is the reason we will not allow its release in the state till those issues are resolved,” Rupani said here.

The decision to not screen the movie has been taken keeping in mind the law and order situation in the poll-bound state, he said. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has been facing opposition over allegations that it twists historical facts.

“The Government of Gujarat will not allow Bollywood movie ‘Padmavati’ to be released in the state as it is hurting sentiments of the Rajputs,” Rupani said. We can’t allow our history to be distorted, he said.

“We believe in freedom of speech and expression but any foul play with our great culture will not be tolerated,” the chief minister said. BJP ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan have already expressed reservations about the film.

Rupani also referred to the Assembly polls to be held in two-phases on December 9 and 14 saying his government does not any row in the poll-bound state. “Election are also approaching and we do not want any row here.

The matter comes under law and order situation and that is the reason we have taken this decision,” he said. Asked if he had seen the film, Rupani said, “the makers of the film should screen it for those who are protesting against it and resolve the issue.

Our concern is protests and law and order situation at the time of elections. Till this issues is resolved we will not allow screening of the film here,” the chief minister added.

On November 20, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said “Padmavati” will not be allowed to be screened in the state if historical facts are “distorted” in the film.

Amid rumours of a romantic dream sequence between the legendary Rajput queen Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji’s characters in the film, many Rajput groups have been up in arms against the movie, alleging that it distorts history. Historians, however, are divided even on whether Rani Padmavati existed.