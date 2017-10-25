Will give entire power to state govt to assess ITI

Staff Reporter, Bhopal

Power to assess ITI will be given to state government. Grading of private ITI will be carried out. Union minister for skill development and entrepreneurship, petroleum and natural gas Dharmendra Pradhan informed this while discussing on different schemes of skill development department here today.

Pradhan said that private ITI and polytechnic colleges should be promoted but there should be no compromise with qualilty. He said that model of Haryana state should be adopted for entrepreneurship.

Implementation of schemes to be simplified Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister said that the difficulties in implementation of the schemes will be removed. The procedures will be simplified. He said that RPL scheme should be expanded.

Skill labourers of other sectors of traditional business should be linked with this scheme apart from construction labourers. He said that system should be made to train six lakh youths and their placement under PMKVY, Mukhyamantri Employment promotion scheme and Mukhyamantri Kaushlya Yojana.

This task should be carried out in stipulated time frame. Minister of state for Technical Education and Skill Development (Independent Charge), School Education and Labor, Deepak Joshi gave information about the difficulties arriving in implemented of various schemes.

He requested to remove difficulties in the operation of Training of Trainers Institute (TOT). Principal Secretary, Technical Education, Sanjay Bandopadhyay made a presentation on implementation of various schemes.

He also informed about the innovations done in the state. Director, Skill Development, Sanjay Singh and Director, Technical Education Virendra Kumar were present during the programme.