Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
3:11 pm - Saturday November 22, 3851

When Ranveer Singh brought laughter riot on ‘Race 3’ sets!

November 22, 2017 6:50 pm

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh recently visited the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ and owing to his fun-loving personality, brought ‘a laughter riot’ there.

Ramesh Taurani, producer of the flick, shared a picture of Ranveer on the sets of and wrote, “@RanveerOfficial visits the set of Race bringing with him a riot of laughter always @BeingSalmanKhan @remodsouza @tipsofficial #FriendsOfRace #Race3 #Eid2018” In another picture, we can see the ‘Padmavati’ star massaging Salman’s shoulders.

It’s caption read, “Ek Actor hi dusre Actor ka stress samaj sakta hai” – @RanveerOfficial with @BeingSalmanKhan on the sets of #Race3! @remodsouza @RameshTaurani #Eid2018 #FriendsOfRace @Asli_Jacqueline @thedeol @Saqibsaleem @ShahDaisy25 @Freddydaruwala.”

Apart from the ‘Sultan’ star, ‘Race 3’ also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah in the lead roles.

Posted in: Entertainment

You might like:

When Ranveer Singh brought laughter riot on ‘Race 3’ sets! When Ranveer Singh brought laughter riot on ‘Race 3’ sets!
Linkin Park dedicates AMA win to Chester Bennington Linkin Park dedicates AMA win to Chester Bennington
Kriti Sanon’s hair game sets major goals Kriti Sanon’s hair game sets major goals
Jacqueline mentors Varun in Pole Dancing Jacqueline mentors Varun in Pole Dancing