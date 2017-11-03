Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
WhatsApp messaging service back to normal

November 3, 2017 4:20 pm

New Delhi,

After a brief glitch, popular messaging app ‘WhatsApp’ began working normally here.
The App had crashed down on Friday morning across many countries, forcing users to switch to one of the many other forms of communication.

According to reports, the Facebook-owned WhatsApp has been experiencing outages since Friday morning. So far, users from a host of countries including India, Ireland, Russia, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Israel, Spain, Malaysia, Kenya, Turkey, Italy, Egypt and Serbia reported outages.

People were unable to send messages to one another as the service continued to say ‘connecting’ to many users.Users in India, Singapore, Mozambique, Vietnam, and Iraq also reported that they could not access the service. WhatsApp’s official Twitter channels have not said anything about the outage yet .

Posted in: Nation
Tags: 

