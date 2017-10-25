Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
12:48 am - Thursday October 26, 2017

What’s in stores for Arjun Kapoor?

October 25, 2017 3:53 pm

Actor Arjun Kapoor took to social media to make a special announcement about his forthcoming project. As we saw Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of himself in which he is hiding his face with a piece of cloth and on the picture, it’s written, “SOMETHING BIG IS COMING.. WATCH OUT!”

As Arjun’s this post was also shared by Yash Raj Films Talent’s handle on Instagram so many of us could make a guess that it could be his next venture with Yash Raj production house. But wait… it could be something else as recently Yash Raj has announced another movie ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ with Arjun and Parineeti. So what it could be? We are curious as well.

Posted in: Entertainment

You might like:

BJP destined to lose in Gujarat, HP and Karnataka: Moily BJP destined to lose in Gujarat, HP and Karnataka: Moily
German lawmakers to face down far-right AfD in vote for vice speaker German lawmakers to face down far-right AfD in vote for vice speaker
Dubai Police rescue 14-year-old girl from prostitution Dubai Police rescue 14-year-old girl from prostitution
Chaotic scene as suspects wheeled around at Kim Jong Nam murder site Chaotic scene as suspects wheeled around at Kim Jong Nam murder site