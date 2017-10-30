Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
3:09 pm - Saturday October 30, 3593

What will Sharma talk about, if even restoration of autonomy is anti-national, asks Omar

October 30, 2017 2:23 pm

Srinagar:

Reacting to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement that giving autonomy to J&K goes directly contrary to India’s national interest, former chief minister Omar Abdullah asked what is centre-appointed interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma going to talk about if even restoration of autonomy is ‘anti-national’.

‘Which then begs the question – What is #DineshwarSharma going to be talking about if even restoration of autonomy is anti-national,” Mr Abdullah, who is the working president of National Conference, wrote on micro-bogging site twitter.

He was reacting to Mr Jaitley’s comment that the position Congress has taken with regard to ‘Azadi’ or autonomy to be given to J&K, goes directly contrary to India’s national interest.

Posted in: Nation

You might like:

After Mexico quakes, Day of the Dead parade honors rescuers After Mexico quakes, Day of the Dead parade honors rescuers
Trump visit sees Chinese ambassador delay retirement Trump visit sees Chinese ambassador delay retirement
Law allowing Nawaz to head his party challenged Law allowing Nawaz to head his party challenged
US will end terrorism with or without Pakistan: Tillerson US will end terrorism with or without Pakistan: Tillerson