What will Sharma talk about, if even restoration of autonomy is anti-national, asks Omar

Srinagar:

Reacting to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement that giving autonomy to J&K goes directly contrary to India’s national interest, former chief minister Omar Abdullah asked what is centre-appointed interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma going to talk about if even restoration of autonomy is ‘anti-national’.

‘Which then begs the question – What is #DineshwarSharma going to be talking about if even restoration of autonomy is anti-national,” Mr Abdullah, who is the working president of National Conference, wrote on micro-bogging site twitter.

He was reacting to Mr Jaitley’s comment that the position Congress has taken with regard to ‘Azadi’ or autonomy to be given to J&K, goes directly contrary to India’s national interest.