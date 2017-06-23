What is Evelyn Sharma HIDING in LA ?

When Evelyn Sharma had to give a talk at Donald Trump’s National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, she tip-toed to Los Angeles on a holiday. There she was spotted doing yoga on a hilltop, before heading to Washington DC. At another time, during a photoshoot at the Griffith Observatory of astronomy in LA, she got clicked holding a guy’s hand. Aha! And now from a week, Evelyn is once again in LA.

We know that the lady has done an interesting job in movies like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Main Tera Hero, Nautanki Saala and more. We know that her Yo Yo Honey Singh number Sunny Sunny was a rage in Yaariyan. We know she’s playing a key role in Imtiaz Ali’s much-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan-Anushka Sharma flick Jab Harry Met Sejal. We know she’s been a showstopper for the who’s who of the fashion scene.

We know that the kind of charity her organization Seams with Dreams does, makes her India’s first fashion philanthropist. We know that she’s been shaking a leg with the Kangna singer and music producer Dr Zeus in the Party Nonstop music video. We know the teeny-bopper is quite happening on her Twitter and Facebook accounts and an icon of sorts on Instagram.

We know she even builds houses for the poor under the Habitat For Humanity projects. And we also know that she has launched her blogsite Evelyn’s Secrets where she gives out all sorts of personal beauty and fashion tips. But what we don’t know is the secret behind her numerous trips to LA! And we don’t know who the mystery guy is… whose hand she held there! Evelyn has not been revealing those secrets on Evelyn’s Secrets. Hey girl, tell us what you have been hiding… tell us, tell us.