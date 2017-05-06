WFI recommends Sandeep and Hardeep for Arjuna award

Agencies, New Delhi

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has recommended Freestyle wrestler Sandeep Tomar and greco-Roman grappler Hardeep Singh for the august Arjuna award.

National coach Kuldeep Malik has been nominated for the eminent Dronacharya award.

For the Dhyan Chand Award, the WFI has recommended four nominations — Satish Kumar, Jay Prakash, Anil Kumar and RC Sarang.

However, WFI Secretary Vinod Tomar said, “We have not sent any nomination in the women’s category but they can apply directly as is the norm.”