Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
10:40 pm - Saturday May 6, 2017

WFI recommends Sandeep and Hardeep for Arjuna award

May 6, 2017 2:23 pm

Agencies, New Delhi

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has recommended Freestyle wrestler Sandeep Tomar and greco-Roman grappler Hardeep Singh for the august Arjuna award.

National coach Kuldeep Malik has been nominated for the eminent Dronacharya award.

For the Dhyan Chand Award, the WFI has recommended four nominations — Satish Kumar, Jay Prakash, Anil Kumar and RC Sarang.

However, WFI Secretary Vinod Tomar said, “We have not sent any nomination in the women’s category but they can apply directly as is the norm.”

Posted in: Sports

You might like:

Hindi short film ‘Kajal’ has its world premiere at NY Indian Filmfest Hindi short film ‘Kajal’ has its world premiere at NY Indian Filmfest
WFI recommends Sandeep and Hardeep for Arjuna award WFI recommends Sandeep and Hardeep for Arjuna award
Afghan Taliban take district near northern Kunduz in spring offensive Afghan Taliban take district near northern Kunduz in spring offensive
Sensex down by 59.60 pts during week Sensex down by 59.60 pts during week