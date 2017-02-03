Bhopal : Wetland conservation is possible with people’s cooperation. Result expected from the efforts of Union and State Government is not possible without people’s participation. This was said by the Chief Guest, Additional Secretary of Union Environment and Forest Ministry Dr. Amita Prasad in National Workshop held at Environmental Planning and Coordination Organisation (EPCO) campus on the occasion of World Wetland Day.

She appealed to the participants to make possible and effective efforts to conserve wetlands. Wetlands (Lakes, Reservoirs, Ponds etc.) are very important for life and they must be saved from pollution and encroachment. Dr. Amita Prasad further mentioned that wetlands play an important role in the life of human beings and animals.

Lives of several animals, birds, plants and human beings are dependent on wetlands. It is also important for increasing ground water level. It is a responsibility of every individual to contribute necessarily for wetlands conservation. She said that public awareness should be generated utilising all means of publicity.

There are rules, experts and workers at present, the only need is to accelerate pace in the work. Dr. Prasad mentioned that World Wetland Day is being observed in around 170 countries of the world. She praised the efforts undertaken by Madhya Pradesh government in this field.

Moreover, she also lauded the efforts made by the state government to improve the water quality of Kshipra river during the occasion of Simhastha. Principal Secretary Urban Development, Housing and Environment of Madhya Pradesh Malay Shrivastava said that all round efforts are being made by the state government to conserve wetlands. ‘Namami Devi Narmade’ campaign is not of the country but is a unique and effective effort of the world.

Masses and various organizations are linking with the campaign at their own will. The campaign is moving ahead successfully with people’s participation. He further mentioned that this yatra will cover 16 cities in around six months.

During the yatra, activities towards public awareness, plantation, protection of Narmada River from pollution, sanitation of ghats, establishment of sewage treatment plants on river banks and toilet in each house will be carried out. He informed that 34 cities of the state have been selected under the Amrut Yojna.

Survey work towards sanitation is being conducted in these cities. Furthermore, 20 cities have been made free of open defecation. Several works related to urban development are being carried out in these cities. He expected guidance from the experts participating in the workshop in this direction. Various competitions and programmes were organised during the week on World Wetland Day.

Winners of painting and photography competitions were awarded by the guests. The guests saw and admire the paintings prepared by the children and photographs displayed in the exhibition. Experts and workers came from various states of the country took part in the workshop.