World Environment Day : PM Modi calls on people to protect environment

Agencies, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called on the people to commit themselves to protecting environment and making the planet Earth a better place to live in.

On the World Environment Day today, the Prime Minister took to twitter and said, “#WorldEnviromentDay is the right time to reaffirm our commitment to protecting our environment and nurturing a better planet.”

The PM saluted the people and organisations working for the protection of the planet. He said, “We salute the will and determination of all those individuals and organisations working towards protecting the environment. #WorldEnviromentDay.”

The PM also talked about this year’s theme and said, “This year’s theme of ‘Connecting People to Nature’ is nothing but getting connected with ourselves. #WithNature.”

World Environment Day was first celebrated in 1974 led by the United Nations. The initiative has been trying to raise public awareness on the environmental issues from global warming to climate change.