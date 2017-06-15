Weapons, explosives unearthed from Bimal Gurung’s house, GJM calls indefinite strike to protest raid

Agencies, Darjeeling

Para-military forces today raided the house of GJM supremo Bimal Gurung house at Patlebas near here and uncovered huge cache of weapons, including explosives, bows, arrows, dao, swords and cash even as indefinite shut down of the government offices entered the fourth day today.

Meanwhile, the GJM has called an indefinite strike across the hills with immediate effect to protest raid of the police and para-military forces in the house of GJM chief after breaking his main door at Patlebas near here. The raid was being conducted by district SP Akhilesh Chaturvedi.

Senior SP Javed Shamim, who has been entrusted with law and order, said during the raid police uncovered explosives, bow guns, bows, arrows, swords, dao and huge currencies. However, the GJM leadership denied this saying since they belonged to the tribal communities as bows and arrows are part of their lifestyle.

Besides, they were holding archery competitions in schools. GJM leader Binoy Tamang said since the police raided the house of their supreme leader, the GJM has called indefinite strike across the hills with immediate effect. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of Bimal Gurung were not known immediately.

A report from Kalimpong said GJM Nari Morcha leader Karuna Gurung was today arrested. The para-military forces also were launching search operation in Kurseong and Kalimpong.