We have so much natural chemistry together : Vin Diesel on working with Deepika

Agencies, New Delhi

Hollywood star Vin Diesel, who stars with Deepika Padukone in her debut film ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’, says that he loved working with her and that they have a great chemistry between them.

‘I loved every single moment spent with her,” the Hollywood star said in an interview to a TV channel. ‘I love her so much and we have so much natural chemistry together. All of my moments with her are beautiful. She was going to Fast 7 and when she came to give test for that everyone in room was like “Ahhh….It’s so steamy…

They have so much chemistry together,’ the actor said. Speaking about his experience of working with her, the Hollywood star said, ‘My love for her can’t be put in words. You will see our scenes together are amazing. We filmed a scene together on the water front and that’s my favourite.

There is so much heart in it. She is so special. I feel blessed to be a part of her introduction to the whole world because the next global superstar is coming from India.’ Deepika makes her debut in Hollywood with ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’, which is set to hit theatres on January 20, 2017 worldwide. The movie also stars Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Rory McCann, Ruby Rose and Samuel L Jackson.