We have no hidden agenda behind triple talaq stand : Law Minister

Agencies, New Delhi

Asserting that the Narendra Modi government wants to ensure social justice, gender equality and dignity of women, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today said the ruling BJP has no hidden agenda behind its stand on triple talaq.

In an exclusive interview to UNI, Mr Prasad said the affidavit filed by the Centre on the issue in the Supreme Court was based on constitutional values that guarantee equal rights and right to dignity to every citizen. Strongly advocating for the rights of Muslim women in a secular country like India, the Law Minister said if over a dozen of Muslim dominated countries have regulated the practice of triple talaq,

how far such an argument can be justified that the government’s stand violates the Sharia. Refuting the charges of All India Muslim Personal Law Board that the government’s move was an undue interference in the personal laws governing the Muslim community, Mr Prasad said any discriminatory practice cannot become a part of the faith.

“We have full respect for right to faith but any wrong practice cannot be acceptable in the name of faith,” he said. “If someone claims that practice is a part of his faith, can it be accepted constitutionally? the Minister asked.