WB Govt to sign MoUs for bringing in foreign investment in fish cultivation

Agencies, Kolkata

The West Bengal Government is signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with various companies to bring in investment in the sector of fish farming.

The idea behind these joint ventures with the State Government is to make Bengal self-sufficient in terms of fish requirement and bring down imports from other states, as well as to increase the export of fish to other states and also countries.

Already, over the last three years, agreements worth Rs 1,285 crore have been signed with 44 companies (with 12 in 2015, 14 in 2016 and 18 in 2017), of which 20 have started operating.

The rest would start operating soon. While some are engaged in producing fish food, others in production of prawns and shrimps, and still others in bhetki. In a separate development, the State Government has selected seven districts for the cultivation of big fishes like rohu, catla and mrigel.

The districts are Cooch Behar, Nadia, Malda, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Hooghly and Dakshin Dinajpur. Cultivation of certain big fishes has also started in Purba Medinipur.

The government is training over 1,000 fish cultivators in these districts in the latest techniques, and is also providing them hatchlings and fish food for free.