Water from Cauvery released to TN as per SC direction

Agencies, Bengaluru

Karnataka Government, complying with the direction of the Supreme Court has commenced release of water from its reservoirs in the Cauvery Basin to Tamil Nadu despite protests and grave distress situation within the state.

A top ranking government official indicated here today that taking into account the water level in the four reservoirs, of Kabini, KRS, Harangi and Hemavathi, water was being released on a prorata basis.

The official said that even though some of the opposition party leaders asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not to release water, the government being a constitutionally instituted one could not defy the Supreme Court order of September 2. However Mr Siddaramaiah has already indicated that the government would seek the Apex Court to modify its order of directing Karnataka to release 15,000 cusecs of water for ten days.

The government would file the petition seeking the modification soon. At the same time it would also approach the supervisory Committee to take into consideration the current distress situation and come out with its verdict. The state felt that while Karnataka was in distress, the situation was not that alarming in Tamil Nadu as it was being pointed out by the neighbouring state.