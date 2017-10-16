Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
Watch Vidya’s quirky take on life in ‘Tumhari Sulu’ trailer!

October 16, 2017 10:53 am

The much-awaited trailer of Vidya Balan starrer ‘Tumhari Sulu’ is out now and it has everything you want. A few days back, the teaser of the film was released by its makers which garnered lots of appreciation and praise from all sects.

A happy, enterprising and enthusiastic Mumbai housewife (Sulochana a.k.a. Sulu – Vidya Balan) unexpectedly lands herself the job of a night RJ (radio jockey) on a leading radio station and much comedy and drama follow. ‘Tumhari Sulu’ is a slice-of-life comedy-drama, directed by noted ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni and produced by T-Series and Ellipsis Entertainment.

The film also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka in supporting roles. Directed by noted ad filmmaker Suresh Triveni, ‘Tumhari Sulu’ is a comical slice-of-life film for the youth and families. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram, Tumhari Sulu is set to release on 17th November 2017.

