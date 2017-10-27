Watch the love song of the season ‘Jaane De’ from Qarib Qarib Singlle!

The new love song from Irrfan Khan starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle is out now! The song tittled ‘Jaane De’ is sung by Atif Aslam in his soulful voice. With Vishal Mishra’s composing, the song is written by Raj Shekhar. All the songs of the film give us further insights to the love-hate frictional relationship shared by the couple.

For the first time, the National Award winning actor Irrfan Khan will be seen playing the character of a crazy lover boy along with Parvathy the popular Malayalam actress. The actress will mark her Bollywood debut with this film. In the generation of online dating, the film is about two people who discover love and life in an unusual way on a three-city tour which unfolds to be a crazy and desi adventure.

Qarib Qarib Singlle is garnering a lot of attention for its unusual pairing and quirky content. The trailer has received appreciation from the audience for its unusual story line promising a joy-ride. The posters have attracted eye-balls for its taglines which is creating curiosity amongst all.

This quirky love story travels through the cities of Bikaner, Rishikesh, and Gangtok taking us on an unusual ride of a modern romance. Presented by Zee Studios, ‘Qarib Qarib Singlle’ is A Jar Pictures production and is helmed by filmmaker Tanuja Chandra, the film is shot across real locations of Bikaner, Rishikesh and Gangtok and is all set to release on 10th November 2017.