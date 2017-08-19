Watch Sunny Leone sizzles in ‘Trippy Trippy’ song from ‘Bhoomi’

A week after the trailer of Sanjay Dutt’s most awaited comeback film ‘Bhoomi’ was launched, the makers have now released a special song featuring Sunny Leone.

The song titled ‘Trippy Trippy’ is a peppy dance number which has been sung by Neha Kakkar, Benny Dayal, Brijesh Sandhaliya and Badshah, composed by music composer duo Sachin-Jigar with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya and choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. It is one of the first songs of the film to be released online.

In the song, Sunny Leone is seen sizzling in a glamorous avatar in ‘Trippy Trippy’. The sultry siren who is seen grooving to Ganesh Acharya’s foot tapping choreography said that Ganesh Acharya who is a hard taskmaster had given her some really complicated steps but she has tried and given her best for this song.

Sunny who recently completed shooting the special song at one of the suburban studios had even uploaded a few videos from her practice session for the song.