Home  |  Advertise  |  Contact Us
2:51 pm - Saturday October 15, 2016

Warm send off to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

October 15, 2016 12:21 pm

bpl6

Bhopal : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking part in various programmes held at Bhopal today proceeded from Bhopal for Panji (Goa) at 7.15 p.m.

The Governor Omprakash Kohli, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur, Minister for Revenue Umashankar Gupta, Minister of State for Cooperatives (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang, Mayor Bhopal Alok Sharma, Chief Secretary Antony De Sa were present at the old airport for send off to PM.

Prime Minister Modi left Bhopal for Panji (Goa) by Airforce plane K-5012. Union Minister for Defense Manohar Parrikar left Bhopal by Airforce plane after the departure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave send off to Parrikar.

Posted in: Bhopal

You might like:

PM Modi dedicates Shaurya Smarak – pilgrim centre of bravery & valour PM Modi dedicates Shaurya Smarak – pilgrim centre of bravery & valour
Reverence for soldiers overriding sentiment at PM’s event in MP capital Reverence for soldiers overriding sentiment at PM’s event in MP capital
PM Modi had Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj’s Darshan and took Blessings PM Modi had Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj’s Darshan and took Blessings
Navagunjara represents the powers of Nature : Jitendra Agrawal Navagunjara represents the powers of Nature : Jitendra Agrawal