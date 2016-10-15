Warm send off to Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Bhopal : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi after taking part in various programmes held at Bhopal today proceeded from Bhopal for Panji (Goa) at 7.15 p.m.

The Governor Omprakash Kohli, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Former Chief Minister Babulal Gaur, Minister for Revenue Umashankar Gupta, Minister of State for Cooperatives (Independent Charge) Vishwas Sarang, Mayor Bhopal Alok Sharma, Chief Secretary Antony De Sa were present at the old airport for send off to PM.

Prime Minister Modi left Bhopal for Panji (Goa) by Airforce plane K-5012. Union Minister for Defense Manohar Parrikar left Bhopal by Airforce plane after the departure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan gave send off to Parrikar.