War is no solution, India tells China

Agencies, New Delhi

Amidst continuing border stand off with China in Doklam, India today made it clear to China that war was no solution to any problem and all bilateral differences and dispute could be resolved only through diplomatic channels. “Even if you go to war, you have to sit to talks irrespective of defeat or victory,’’ External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said.

Replying to short duration discussion on ‘India’s foreign policy and engagement with strategic powers’in the Rajya Sabha today, she said India was talking to China not only on Doklam but on all issues and believed that only persistence, patience and diplomatic channels could lead to resolution of the present stand off.

The External Affairs Minister also sent out a clear message to Pakistan that terror and talks could not go together, while reiterating India’s desire for friendly relations with the neighbour. “We say that you stop terror and we will begin talks,’’ Ms Swaraj said dismissing the Opposition charge that under the Modi Government relations with neighbouring countries had deteriorated.

She said the Opposition was asking for road map for ties with Pakistan, but the Modi government set the road map the very first day when he invited all SAARC nations to Delhi, and during a bilateral meeting with then prime minister Nawaz Sharif, it was decided to begin the Foreign Secretary level talks.

She also referred to Mr Modi’s visit to Lahore on Mr Sharif’s birthday and the decision during her visit to Islamabad for the Heart of Asia conference during which it was decided to start comprehensive dialogue.