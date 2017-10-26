‘Wanted to kill myself’: Kelly Clarkson opens up about self image struggle

Pop sensation Kelly Clarkson has revealed that she contemplated suicide when she was on the peak of her career. In an interview to agency, the 35-year-old singer, stated that she wanted to kill herself, because she was really skinny.

“When I was really skinny, I wanted to kill myself. I was miserable, like, inside and out, for four years of my life. But, no one cared, because aesthetically you make sense,” noted Clarkson.

Clarkson, who has been outspoken about accepting body types, said she pushed her body to extremes, working out constantly, reports agency. She said, “It was a very dark time for me.

I thought the only way out was quitting. I, like, wrecked my knees and my feet because all I would do is put in headphones and run. I was at the gym all the time.” The ‘Piece by Piece’ hit-maker shared that she began to change her habits and mentality during the release of her 2007 album ‘My December’.

“There’s a song on My December called ‘Sober’. There’s this line, ‘picked the weeds but kept the flowers’ and I just live my life by that because you are who you surround yourself with. I was around some really negative people, and I got out of it because I had a lot of great people there, too,” shared Clarkson.

Adding, “It was a case of turning around, facing them and walking toward the light.” The ‘Stronger’ hitmaker is currently promoting her eighth studio album, ‘Meaning Of Life’ that is set to release on October 27.