Walkie-Talkie incident: ICC gives clean chit to Kohli

Agencies, New Delhi

The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave clean chit to skipper Virat Kohli for using Walki-talkie during the first T20 match on Wednesday against New Zealand here at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground.

Virat who was seen using walkie-talkie in the dug-out during the T20 match is against the ICC rule, but when the footage appeared on the TV, it seemed like ICC might take some action against the Indian skipper. Meanwhile, clarifying the incident the ICC said, “walkie-talkie was used between dressing room and dug-out to communicate.

The skipper had taken permission from the concerned officials after which ICC gave clean chit over this matter.” According to ICC rules, players and sports staff are not allowed to keep mobile, but they can use walkie-talkie.