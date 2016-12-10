Waging war against Black money cannot entail a single loss of life of an honest Indian : Rahul

Agencies, New Delhi

Continuing his attack on the Modi government on demonetisation, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today expressed concern over the several number of deaths across the country due to demonetisation. According to the Congress, nearly 111 people across the country have died to demonetization.

Taking to social networking site twitter, Mr Gandhi said, “Waging a war on black money may sound enticing. But it cannot entail even a single loss of life of an honest Indian.’’

Earlier, speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Mr Gandhi charged the Government with running away from a debate on demonetisation in the Lok Sabha and not allowing the Opposition to put across their views in Parliament. The Congress scion, earlier in the day, said there would be an ‘earthquake’ if he was allowed to speak.

“The government is running from debate. If they allow me to speak then you will see what an earthquake will come,” he said. Attacking the NDA Government on the issue, he said, “This note ban is the biggest scam in the history of India. I want to speak in Lok Sabha about it. I will tell everything there. For a month, we’ve been trying to debate on demonetisation. We want the issue to be clear.’’

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not being present in Parliament to speak about demonetisation, Mr Gandhi said, “PM Modi is speaking on the issue at different places in the country, why is he so scared of coming to Lok Sabha and speaking on it.

’’ The entire Opposition, including the Congress, have been opposing the demonetisation policy announced by Mr Modi on November 8 and have disrupted both houses of Parliament on the issue since the beginning of the Winter session.