Vocational with general courses will begin in State soon

Bhopal : Minister for Higher Education Jaibhan Singh Pawaiyya said that vocational courses along with general courses will begin soon in the state. Separate classes for vocational studies will be held after 4.00 p.m.

This project will be launched by the state government shortly. Pawaiyya was addressing the ‘Employment Oriented Higher Education in Madhya Pradesh’ session of Global Skill and Employment Partnership Summit. Pawaiyya mentioned that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in the country which has initiated employment oriented education.

This is the first opportunity to discuss industry and education together. He further stated that the state government is making efforts to begin B.Voc. education in phase manner in colleges besides traditional courses in this academic session.

Action will be initiated at divisional level in the beginning. Pawaiyya further mentioned that universities and colleges will have to give a thought that how skill based education through innovations could be provided to the students. Priority and encouragement will be given to them. He said that there is no alternative for mother, mother land and mother tongue.

Efforts will be made to give primary education to children in mother tongue after deliberations with Human Resources Ministry. Principal Secretary Higher Education Ashish Upadhyaya informed that 22 new courses are being included first time this year under which employment and study will be provided together. He further said that accreditation of 250 colleges will be carried out by NAAC this year.

Principal Secretary Medical Education Smt. Gouri Singh informed that youths can give specialized services after obtaining training in generic care. Moreover focus can be laid on wellness too. Employment can be obtained through Ayurved and Ayush despite being non-M.B.B.S. Prof. Nareshchand Gautam of Mahatma Gandhi Chitrakoot Gramoday Vishwavidhyalaya informed that 12 thousand 366 students were trained by university.

Prof. S.S. Singh of National Law Institute mentioned that skill is needed even in institutes of national repute. Nodal Officer Prof. P.N. Mishra of UGC said that skill development work should be carried out in mother tongue. He informed that nutrition and dietician courses will begin soon. T.R. Kulkarni and Sushri Uma Ganesh of private sector also expressed their views on the occasion. Programme was conducted by Commissioner Higher Education Neeraj Mandloi.